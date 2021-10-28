Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637,326 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of VMware worth $101,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in VMware by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 758,578 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $121,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,514 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in VMware by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,900 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,070 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 16.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.62.

VMware stock opened at $153.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.34.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

