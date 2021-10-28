Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,344 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Huazhu Group worth $89,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 219.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $47.37 on Thursday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

