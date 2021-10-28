Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $102.17 Million Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77,050 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of RingCentral worth $102,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 41,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $237.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.19 and a beta of 0.64. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.53 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.69 and a 200 day moving average of $265.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNG. Barclays began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.10.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $25,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,869.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total transaction of $5,032,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,529 shares of company stock worth $29,199,907. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

