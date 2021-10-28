Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $85.49 Million Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,351,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $85,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $56.47 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.95 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day moving average is $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

