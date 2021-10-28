Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $85.55 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,447 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Teradyne worth $85,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TER shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.46.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $123.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

