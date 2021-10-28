Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $86.94 Million Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of EastGroup Properties worth $86,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EGP. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EGP stock opened at $195.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.74. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.64 and a 12-month high of $196.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.90.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

