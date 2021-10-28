Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $87.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,615,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 982,984 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $87,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average is $52.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

