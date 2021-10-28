Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $89.71 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 747,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,553 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Xylem worth $89,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 247.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 175.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 33.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.70.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,726,554 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $128.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.72.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.