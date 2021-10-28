Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $95.45 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Fair Isaac worth $95,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,710,000 after purchasing an additional 319,723 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,888,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,092,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $395.05 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $433.58 and its 200-day moving average is $482.68.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.29.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

