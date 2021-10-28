Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $99.44 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,582,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,151 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Lincoln National worth $99,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.93.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LNC opened at $73.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $76.76.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.