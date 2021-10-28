Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,374,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,112 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Steel Dynamics worth $81,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 190.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 331,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 217,300 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,490,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 27,097 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after buying an additional 50,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $64.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $74.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 452,763 shares of company stock valued at $31,098,981. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

