Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,005,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,142 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.15% of YETI worth $92,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 139,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,482,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,926 shares of company stock valued at $5,265,226 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YETI stock opened at $92.72 on Thursday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.65.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The firm had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.26.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.