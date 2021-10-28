Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,060,727 Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,032,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,060,727 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $91,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,547,000 after buying an additional 7,587,843 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,747,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,009,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,865 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,378,000 after buying an additional 1,701,039 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,333,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,558 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $15.14 on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

