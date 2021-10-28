Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,060,727 Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,032,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,060,727 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $91,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,547,000 after buying an additional 7,587,843 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,747,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,009,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,865 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,378,000 after buying an additional 1,701,039 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,333,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,558 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $15.14 on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.