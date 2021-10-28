Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 314,435 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,665,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,435 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of The Kroger worth $102,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Kroger by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 1,111,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,572,000 after acquiring an additional 62,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,731,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,296,000 after buying an additional 557,500 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 112,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

In other The Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.59.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.