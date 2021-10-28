Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 84,568 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of Novavax worth $86,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Novavax by 96.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,742,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,074,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Novavax by 92.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 203,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,205,000 after purchasing an additional 97,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 9.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $141.55 on Thursday. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. The firm had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total value of $6,312,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 49,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $8,579,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,601 shares of company stock valued at $36,601,725. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.