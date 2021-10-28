Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,542,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 410,477 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Nuance Communications worth $83,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,969,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,550,000 after purchasing an additional 365,722 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,444,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $55.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.03. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -423.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

