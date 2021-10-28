Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,029,619 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,519,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,029,619 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of CMS Energy worth $89,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 342.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 28.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS opened at $60.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $264,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

