Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 149,291 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149,291 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $88,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WAL opened at $114.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average of $99.38.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

In related news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

