Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 16,918 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,918 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Avery Dennison worth $93,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,169,000 after purchasing an additional 255,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AVY opened at $208.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $134.50 and a 52 week high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.