Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,458,877 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,298,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $89,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,944,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,890,000 after buying an additional 1,204,575 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 108,527 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 540.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 116,338 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,276,000. Institutional investors own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

NYSE:TV opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.