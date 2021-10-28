Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 333,782 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,056,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,782 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of The Kraft Heinz worth $83,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KHC stock opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

