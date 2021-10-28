Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 336,698 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,956,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 336,698 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Occidental Petroleum worth $92,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXY. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $547,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,782 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,778.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,300 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% in the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $38,571,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY stock opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.74.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.