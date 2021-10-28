Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,997,363 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,542,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,997,363 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.22% of CommScope worth $96,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COMM. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CommScope by 45.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 900,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after purchasing an additional 282,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 917,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,556,000 after acquiring an additional 188,728 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth $260,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 14.3% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 147,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the second quarter worth $1,452,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CommScope from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

