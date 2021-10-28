Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 7,338 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Gartner worth $89,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Gartner by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its holdings in Gartner by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT stock opened at $320.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.86 and a 52-week high of $327.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IT. Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.00.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total value of $609,162.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,909.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

