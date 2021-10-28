Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 7,338 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Gartner worth $89,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Gartner by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its holdings in Gartner by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IT stock opened at $320.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.86 and a 52-week high of $327.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61.
Several research firms have issued reports on IT. Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.00.
In related news, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total value of $609,162.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,909.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.
