Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 800,362 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,735,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800,362 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $82,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BJ. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,724,000 after buying an additional 4,191,567 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,741,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,438,000 after buying an additional 309,739 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,483,000 after buying an additional 863,619 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,737,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,816,000 after buying an additional 747,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,666,000 after buying an additional 77,894 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.95.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $261,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,467.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,245,298 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BJ opened at $59.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

