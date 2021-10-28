Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,281,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,709 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Tempur Sealy International worth $89,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 370,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 36,292 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 181,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $61,695,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

TPX opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,679,600. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.68.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

