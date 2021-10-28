nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.910-$1.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.38 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.nVent Electric also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.84-1.90 EPS.

NVT traded up $2.25 on Thursday, reaching $34.55. The company had a trading volume of 25,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,870. nVent Electric has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.59 and a beta of 1.54.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

NVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.67.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in nVent Electric stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of nVent Electric worth $10,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

