nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $588.96 million-$604.59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $606.33 million.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.910-$1.940 EPS.

Shares of NVT traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.55. 25,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,870. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average is $31.69. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.