nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Shares Gap Up to $32.30

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.30, but opened at $34.39. nVent Electric shares last traded at $34.17, with a volume of 10,689 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.59 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 50,777.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,205,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198,982 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 2,941.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,156,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,897 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $39,756,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 2,426.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,200,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,630 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

