nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,226,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,425 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.92% of nVent Electric worth $100,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 55.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $32.30 on Thursday. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.59 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.69.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

