NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $75,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 80.8% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $244.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $609.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.17, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $252.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,344,500. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

