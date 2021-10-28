NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,306,441 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 458,084 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.1% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of NVIDIA worth $2,645,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,881 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,344,500. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.31.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $247.51. 453,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,954,988. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $252.59. The firm has a market cap of $616.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.99, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.