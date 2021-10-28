Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) Short Interest Update

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the September 30th total of 3,620,000 shares. Approximately 21.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Nxt-ID stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.93. 10,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,290. Nxt-ID has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative net margin of 71.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXTD. State Street Corp bought a new position in Nxt-ID in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nxt-ID in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nxt-ID by 64.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 128,346 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Nxt-ID by 92.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nxt-ID in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nxt-ID Company Profile

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

