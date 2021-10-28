Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Shares Sold by Inherent Group LP

Inherent Group LP cut its stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,253 shares during the period. Oak Street Health accounts for approximately 0.3% of Inherent Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Inherent Group LP’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSH. UBS Group AG increased its position in Oak Street Health by 27.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 306.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 192,556 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 97.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 134,274 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 33.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSH. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.41.

Shares of NYSE:OSH traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.19.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,806,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,763,679.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $61,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 755,901 shares of company stock valued at $35,731,973. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

