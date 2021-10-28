Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $1.25 Million in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.79.

Shares of KLAC opened at $340.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $339.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.01. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $190.21 and a 52 week high of $374.60. The stock has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.