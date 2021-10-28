Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases 85,628 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 639.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 85,628 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in NOV by 370.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 38.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 152.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.23.

NOV stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.31. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

