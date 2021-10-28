Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 214.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $993,414,000 after buying an additional 7,966,929 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 564.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after buying an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $171,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology stock opened at $68.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.30 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average of $78.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

