Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) Trading Up 6%

Ocean Outdoor Limited (LON:OOUT)’s share price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.90 ($0.12). Approximately 35 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 91,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.40 ($0.11).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OOUT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ocean Outdoor from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocean Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocean Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.42. The firm has a market cap of £4.79 million and a PE ratio of -2.05.

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It creates broadcast and online content for entertaining and influential brand experiences for national audiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

