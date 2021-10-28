Oikos Market Capitalization Achieves $1.29 Million (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $19,536.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oikos has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oikos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00070653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00071704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00099692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,627.99 or 0.99867789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,346.18 or 0.07042962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00022196 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 195,899,537 coins and its circulating supply is 185,764,827 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

