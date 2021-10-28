Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:OHI opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,052 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $45,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OHI. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

