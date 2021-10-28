Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:OHI opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on OHI. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.54.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.
