Omni Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.08 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.69 or 0.00006104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Omni has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $2,285.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.68 or 0.00314017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000468 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,282 coins and its circulating supply is 562,966 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

