OneLedger Hits Market Cap of $23.37 Million (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. OneLedger has a market cap of $23.37 million and $852,514.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One OneLedger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00051030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.60 or 0.00233753 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00099597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OneLedger Coin Profile

OLT is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

