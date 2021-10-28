OneRoot Network 1-Day Volume Tops $97,183.00 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $804,553.91 and $97,183.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00050802 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.00218947 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00099573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.