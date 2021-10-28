Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,005,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,286 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.04% of Onto Innovation worth $73,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,874,000 after buying an additional 1,000,307 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 8.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,469,000 after buying an additional 94,912 shares in the last quarter. Noked Capital LTD raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 4.8% in the second quarter. Noked Capital LTD now owns 1,077,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,727,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,652,000 after buying an additional 32,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $73.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.24. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $79.99.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research cut Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $2,229,461.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

