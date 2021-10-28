Opaleye Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 727,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,000. Larimar Therapeutics comprises 1.2% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 4.74% of Larimar Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 185.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 18,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,222. The company has a market cap of $228.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.94. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LRMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

