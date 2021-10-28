Opaleye Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Opaleye Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,567,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032,506 shares during the quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of Cerecor worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerecor by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 370,770 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cerecor by 557.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cerecor by 61.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cerecor by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerecor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 360,329 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 175,000 shares of company stock worth $477,850. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cerecor stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 509,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,434. The firm has a market cap of $221.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. Cerecor Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter. Cerecor had a negative net margin of 1,194.82% and a negative return on equity of 261.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

