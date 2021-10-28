Opaleye Management Inc. Has $10.67 Million Holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Opaleye Management Inc. lessened its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,800 shares during the quarter. Neoleukin Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.8% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 2.73% of Neoleukin Therapeutics worth $10,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$6.56 during midday trading on Thursday. 428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,146. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $611,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,348,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,471.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

