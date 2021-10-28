Opaleye Management Inc. Has $7.10 Million Stake in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,465 shares during the quarter. TELA Bio comprises approximately 1.2% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 3.05% of TELA Bio worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its position in TELA Bio by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,392,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 159,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 136,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 17,262 shares of company stock worth $215,221 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ TELA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.40. 15,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.78. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 9.70 and a quick ratio of 9.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 70.07% and a negative net margin of 130.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

