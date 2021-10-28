Opaleye Management Inc. Purchases 33,222 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,222 shares during the quarter. Protagonist Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.5% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $14,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $37,933,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,114.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 821,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 796,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,116,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,383,000 after acquiring an additional 545,156 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 71.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 942,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after acquiring an additional 392,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 97.1% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 761,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,154,000 after acquiring an additional 374,946 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTGX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,551. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.97.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

