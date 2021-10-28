Opaleye Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 260.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834,274 shares during the quarter. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.7% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 1.69% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $16,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

KNSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.78. 2,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,307. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a market cap of $738.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of -0.02.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 million. Research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

